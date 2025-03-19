Bengaluru: A software professional from Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against his wife, accusing her of mental and physical harassment and alleging that she attempted to kill him by attacking his private parts.

The complaint was lodged at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Srikanth, the complainant, alleged that his wife and her parents have been mentally and physically torturing him for money. He claimed that he lost his job while working from home due to frequent arguments and disruptions caused by his wife. “She even danced in front of the laptop during video calls,” he stated in the complaint.

Srikanth further alleged that when he asked for a divorce, his wife demanded Rs 45 lakh as compensation for granting her consent. He also claimed that despite being married since August 2022, the couple had not lived together harmoniously, and their marriage had not been consummated.

In his complaint, Srikanth accused his wife of blackmailing him by threatening to write a death note and commit suicide if he tried to approach her. He alleged that she had physically assaulted him and even attempted to kill him by attacking his private parts.

He also accused his wife’s family of demanding large sums of money to purchase a house. When he refused, he alleged that the harassment intensified.

The police have questioned the wife, who reportedly stated that she did not want to live with him due to a lack of compatibility.

This case comes amid growing concerns over several cases of marital discord and harassment. On January 28, a man named Peter reportedly died by suicide in Hubballi, Karnataka, allegedly due to harassment by his wife. His family claimed that he left a note stating he could no longer bear the torment.

In another incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife’s residence in Bengaluru's Nagarbhavi locality after failing to convince her to withdraw a divorce petition.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash allegedly died by suicide after his wife, Nikita Singhania, reportedly demanded Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement. (IANS)