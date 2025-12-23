Bengaluru: A 39-year-old woman working as an assistant manager with the Union Bank of India was shot dead allegedly by her husband on Tuesday in the Magadi Road area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said.

The accused later surrendered before the Magadi Road police and confessed to the crime.

The victim has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Balamurugan.

The victim was working at the Union Bank of India's Basaveshwaranagar branch, and was residing in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar along with her two children.

The accused, Balamurugan, 40, is a software engineer formerly employed with Capgemini at Bengaluru's Whitefield.

The couple got married in 2011 and had been living separately for the past one-and-a-half years following marital discord.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent disputes.

Bhuvaneshwari had been seeking legal separation, to which the accused was allegedly not agreeable.

Nearly six months ago, the victim moved away from Whitefield along with her children, and the accused was unaware of their whereabouts.

Police said the accused traced her residence four months ago and shifted to Cholurpalya, under KP Agrahara limits.

Nearly a week ago, the accused reportedly received a legal divorce notice from his wife.

On Tuesday evening, between 6:30 and 7 p.m., the accused allegedly waited for his wife Bhuvaneshwari as she was returning home from her office after an evening walk.

The accused reportedly shot her wife with a pistol at close range.

She sustained severe bullet injuries and was rushed to Shanbagh Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following the incident, the accused walked into the Magadi Road police station, confessed to the crime, and surrendered himself.

A case has been registered at the Magadi Road police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited regarding the incident.