Bhadrak: A female Staff Nurse at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) accused a Doctor of sexual and mental harassment, following which she reportedly attempted suicide.

The nurse, identified as Santoshini Dalei, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital after she allegedly tried to end her life by jumping in front of a train. She was rescued in time and admitted to the DHH, where she is recuperating.

Dalei accused Dr. Amulya Das, a doctor at the same hospital, of sexually harassing her and blackmailing her by sending inappropriate photos on multiple occasions.

Speaking to the media, Bhadrak Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Bal confirmed Dr. Das has denied the allegations during a preliminary inquiry. Dr. Bal said he met the complainant in the hospital and took note of her grievances.

To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the CDMO stated a special committee would be formed to probe the matter, which will include a female doctor. He assured appropriate action will be taken if the allegations are substantiated.

In her statement, Dalei also claimed two other staff nurses at the hospital had been mentally harassing her.

Following the incident, the Bhadrak District Collector directed the CDMO to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report.