Khordha: Following a raid at Sundara Sahi area under Model police limits in Khordha, the police have seized 650 grams brown sugar valued at ₹65 lakh. Three persons, including a woman have been arrested in connection with the case.

DIG Satyajit Naik said the raid followed a tip-off about a family allegedly involved in supplying brown sugar to various parts of Khordha. Acting on the intelligence input, police kept the suspects under surveillance.

A special squad, acting on the instructions of Khordha SP Vivekananda Sharma, conducted the raid and apprehended the accused - Bishnupriya Jena, her son Abhijit Jena, and Debasish Patnaik. The raid was conducted with the code name: Operation Sugar Trap.

Polythene sealing machine, polythene packets, 175 cough syrup bottles, three mobile phones and one two wheeler were also seized from the possession of the accused.

The DIG said an investigation is underway to identify the source from which the trio procured such a large quantity of the narcotic. The case has been registered at the Khordha Model police station with Case No. 512, Dt. 02.12.2025 U/s - 21(c)/29 NDPS Act.

Over the past year, police have seized brown sugar worth more than ₹5 crore from Khordha district, the DIG added.