Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of city-based builder Sasmit Biswal, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police arrested three individuals. The incident took place in the Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gulu Mohanty, Silu alias Manoj Behera, and Sukanta Behera—all residents of Pradhan Sahi under the Airfield police limits. They were detained earlier and have now been forwarded to court, police sources confirmed.

Per officials, a total of seven individuals have been implicated in the murder. While three have been apprehended, four others remain on the run. A special team has been formed to track down and arrest the absconding suspects.

Biswal was allegedly attacked by a group of youths, leading to his death. Preliminary investigation suggests the motive behind the murder was a dispute related to land.

A case No. 105/2025 has been registered at the Airfield Police Station, and further investigation is underway.