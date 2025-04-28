Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police seized cannabis worth over ₹1 crore in Bhubaneswar as it was being smuggled out of the State. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Per sources, the Special Crime Unit of the Commissionerate Police intercepted a truck near Kharavela Park in the Khandagiri area based on a tip-off. The truck, which was ostensibly transporting camphor, was found to be carrying five quintals of cannabis hidden behind the camphor packets.

Further investigation revealed the cannabis had been loaded in Phulbani, Odisha, and was intended to be transported to Himachal Pradesh.

The Commissionerate Police is continuing its investigation to uncover more details about the smuggling operation.