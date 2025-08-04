Talasara (Sundargarh): A day after the body of a minor girl was found hanging from a tree in the Jamabhala forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the Talasara Police arrested two youths in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rishi Pradhan from Chhattisgarh and his associate Sandeep Majhi. Both were produced in court following their arrest.

According to the investigation, the minor girl was in a relationship with Rishi. An altercation reportedly occurred between them prior to her death, allegedly over Rishi’s marital status.

The girl had been missing from her village under Talasara police limits since August 1. Her body was discovered in the forest area yesterday.

The police launched an investigation with the assistance of a scientific team and a sniffer dog squad.