Bengaluru: In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bidar district, a couple was hacked to death in front of their three-year-old child, allegedly over the husband’s extramarital affair and a social media post, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Raju Kolasure and his wife, 24-year-old Saarika Kolasure. The incident took place in Jafarawadi village, located in the Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar. Two accused, identified as Dattatreya and Tukaram Manthala, have surrendered to the police.

Per police reports, Raju had allegedly been involved in an affair with a young woman from the same village and had shared a photo of them together on social media. Facing backlash from the community, Raju had moved to Mumbai with his wife and young son.

However, the accused reportedly lured him back to the village under the pretext of resolving the issue. They invited Raju and his family for a “compromise meeting” on the outskirts of the village. During the meeting on Tuesday, the accused launched a violent attack, slitting the throats of both Raju and Saarika, killing them on the spot—while their toddler watched helplessly. Preliminary investigations also revealed Saarika was pregnant at the time of her death.

Police described the scene of the child crying beside the bodies of his parents as heart-wrenching. The accused, both relatives of the woman with whom Raju had the affair, later surrendered and were taken into custody. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

In a similar case reported in March 2025, a 37-year-old Bengaluru man, Loknath Singh—a real estate agent—was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law due to his multiple extramarital affairs and illegal activities. His body was found abandoned in a car. Investigators revealed the victim’s wife and mother-in-law had drugged him with sleeping pills, driven him to a secluded location, and slit his throat before fleeing the scene.

(With IANS inputs)