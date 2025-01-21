Cuttack: Six more persons have been arrested by the Commissionerate of Police in the alleged trafficking of a Bangladeshi minor girl into Cuttack.

Police official sources said mastermind Gopi is among those who have been arrested in the case. Several cases have been pending against the six accused at various police stations the city.

This apart, two more persons from West Bengal have been identified in connection with the case. Efforts are on to nab these two, the sources added.

The Bangladeshi girl was rescued on November 9 while roaming on Link Road in the city. Later, she was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

The Commissionerate of Police launched an investigation into the case suspecting trafficking of the girl.