Rourkela: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Rourkela Cyber Police busted a fraud operation with alleged international connections, arresting nine individuals accused of deceiving unsuspecting investors through a fake trading app.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a cyber police team first raided an apartment in the Civil Township area, detaining two suspects. Based on information obtained during their interrogation, a second raid was conducted in Basanti Colony, leading to the detention of five more individuals. Continued investigation resulted in the arrest of two additional suspects from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

According to officials, the eight accused were operating as mule account holders and were facilitating fraudulent transactions through the fake trading app TradeNow. During interrogation, it was revealed that the mule operators were transacting over ₹50 lakh daily.

The investigation also uncovered the identity of the alleged mastermind behind the racket—Kishan Agrawal—who is operating out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Police sources stated that the racket was being coordinated by operators based in Dubai and spanned across India and several other countries.

Authorities believe the scale of the fraud may be far larger. Using the Samanvaya Portal of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials verified that the arrested individuals and the mule accounts are linked to at least 27 cybercrime cases across the country.

The transactions were reportedly routed through hawala channels, and investigators suspect the involvement of a larger international organized crime network operating across South and West Asian countries. Sources also indicated that some of the accused had fled to Dubai to evade arrest.

So far, ₹1.41 crore has been seized from 23 bank accounts linked to the accused. Officials noted that further seizures are likely, as verification of 176 additional bank accounts is currently underway. The investigation is ongoing.