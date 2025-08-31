Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched an investigation following the recovery of a youth’s body near Punama Gate level crossing in Bhubaneswar. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Locals first spotted the body bearing injury marks and alerted the police. The deceased was later identified as Sandesh Das, a resident of the city.

A motorcycle found near the body initially led the police to suspect it was that of popular vlogger Sandeep Kumar Das. However, further inquiry confirmed the victim was in fact Sandeep’s younger brother, Sandesh.

Police sources said all possible angles are being examined. The call records of the deceased are also under scrutiny as part of the ongoing probe.