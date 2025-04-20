Dhenkanal: In a deeply disturbing incident, a seven-year-old girl was assaulted sexually in Hindol area of Dhenkanal district this morning. She was initially admitted to Hindol Hospital in critical condition, but later shifted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital after her condition showed no improvement.

Per her family, the minor had stepped out of the house to collect palm fruits. When she did not return after a considerable period, her worried family launched a frantic search.

They eventually found her lying unconscious near a country liquor factory, located about 15 meters from their home, which is situated on the outskirts of the village. Shockingly, the child had been covered with palm leaves.

She was immediately rushed to Hindol Hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint filed by the family, the Hindol Police registered a case and began an investigation. A scientific team and a sniffer dog squad have been deployed to assist with the probe.