Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and others in Disha Salian's death case, her father's advocate said on Tuesday.

Satish Salian’s advocate Nilesh Ojha filed a fresh FIR in her death case. Ojha said that a written complaint has been filed with the police commissioner. In the FIR, the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi have been mentioned.

According to Ojha, a written complaint to the police commissioner’s office was accepted by the joint commissioner of police (crime). The complaint is incorporated in the FIR. He further stated, "Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in the FIR.”

He claimed that Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the coverup in the case. Ojha said, “Parambir Singh held a press conference and fabricated lies to save Aaditya Thackeray. NCB’s probe proves that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in a drug business and it has been also mentioned in the FIR.”

Ojha said that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his associates hatched a conspiracy to suppress this serious crime. Some senior police officers were also involved in the conspiracy as they misused police and government machinery, created false police records, suppressed witnesses and tried to hide criminal evidence.

“It is my sincere request that all these acts should be immediately prosecuted under sections 376(D), 302, 409, 120(B), 107, 109, 166, 167 and other applicable sections of the IPC and strict action be taken against the accused,” said Ojha.

The move comes after Satish Salian recently filed a petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe into his daughter’s death. He had claimed that Disha was raped and murdered and he has named Aaditya Thackeray in the petition.

Disha Salian, who was a former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a highrise building in Mumbai. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Six days later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the actor’s death probe, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted by the Maharashtra government in 2023 to investigate Disha’s death.

