Brahmagiri: The Brahmagiri police in Puri district have detained a youth in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a Divyang (differently abled) woman.

According to the complaint lodged at the Brahmagiri Police Station, the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house when she was alone and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered Case No. 527/2025 under Sections 64(2)(k), 296, 351(2), 126(2) and 322(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The medical examination of the woman has been conducted, and her statement has been recorded under Section 183 of the BNS.

Police said the accused has been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway.