Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today seized hydroponic weed worth ₹3 crore and detained a youth at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

According to official sources, the accused, identified as Muhammad from Kerala, had smuggled 3.2 kg of hydroponic weed from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar. He reportedly planned to transport the contraband to Kerala by road. The DRI officials intercepted him during luggage screening at the airport.

This is not the first such case reported this year. In July, around 50 kg of hydroponic weed valued at over ₹30 crore was seized at the Bhubaneswar airport, and three residents of Uttar Pradesh were detained in connection with the case.

Earlier in January, another Kerala native was arrested at the Bhubaneswar Airport for possessing hydroponic weed worth around ₹7 crore.