Cuttack: On charges of misappropriating government funds, the Odisha Vigilance today arrested eight women, all members of a self-help group (SHG).

The accused, Mani Das, Pravati Das, Pramila Das, Lili Das, Chabilata Das, Hema Das, Shantilata Parida, and Mamata Parida, all from Kuruki village in Jagatsinghpur district, had been absconding for the past one and a half years. They were produced before the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack.

According to official sources, the women embezzled funds sanctioned under the Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana (SGSY) scheme, which were meant for the purchase of milch cows. Instead of utilising the money for the intended purpose, they allegedly misappropriated the amount.

The SGSY scheme is aimed at providing sustainable income to rural poor families through self-employment by forming SHGs, coupled with training, credit, infrastructure, and marketing support, with the objective of bringing families above the poverty line.

In this case, the eight accused were charge-sheeted under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC.

Two other accused, Kunja Bihari Swain, the then Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) of Naugaon, Jagatsinghpur, and Ranjit Kumar Behera, an approved government supplier, were also charge-sheeted earlier for their involvement in the misappropriation. Both have appeared before the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack, for trial.