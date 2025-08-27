Bheden (Bargarh): In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son, grandson, and daughter-in-law over the registration of a paddy crop card. Police have arrested two accused, while one remains absconding.

The deceased has been identified as Bideshi Dharua of Apamara village. According to police, he was assaulted by his elder son Babulal Dharua, daughter-in-law Jasobanti Dharua, and grandson Balaram Dharua.

Acting on a complaint filed by Bideshi’s younger son Tejraj Dharua, the Bheden Police launched an investigation and arrested Jasobanti and Balaram. However, Babulal is still on the run.

As per the complaint, Bideshi, who is survived by two sons and a daughter, had visited the paddy card preparation centre at Bheden on August 25 along with Tejraj to partition the land deeds. At the centre, Babulal and his son objected and insisted the land should be registered solely in Babulal’s name. They also allegedly threatened to kill Bideshi.

Later the same day, Babulal and his son allegedly assaulted Bideshi, but the intervention of Tejraj and his brother-in-law prevented further violence at that time.

However, on the night of August 25, when Bideshi was returning home, Babulal and his son again attacked him and forcibly took him to their newly constructed house. There, along with Jasobanti, they allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod, leading to his death.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, the trio reportedly took the body to the Hatapada crematorium and carried out the cremation secretly.

Based on Tejraj’s complaint, police and a forensic team launched a probe, which confirmed that the accused had cremated the body while trying to hide their identities.