Deogarh: In a shocking incident that has left residents of the Barakote area in Deogarh district stunned, a man allegedly hacked his elderly father to death and buried the body in an attempt to destroy evidence today.

According to reports, the accused, Hridananda Behera of Outala village under Barakote police limits, was preparing to sell sheep meat in the market when his father, Balabhadra Behera (65), objected to the sale. An argument broke out between the two, during which Hridananda, in a fit of rage, attacked his father with an axe, killing him on the spot.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Hridananda allegedly dug a pit near their house and buried his father’s body.

Upon being informed by local villagers, the Barakote Police reached the spot along with a forensic team, exhumed the body, and began an investigation. The police have also seized the weapon and other materials used in the murder and burial.

The accused has been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the gruesome act.