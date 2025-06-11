Puri: Despite heightened security in Puri for the ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual at the Shree Jagannath Temple, the broad daylight murder of an elderly servitor has shocked residents and raised serious questions about law and order.

According to reports, 83-year-old Jagannath Dikhit, a temple servitor, was found dead near his residence in Gudiasahi around 3:10 PM today. The incident occurred shortly after he returned from performing his daily duties at the temple.

Dikhit reportedly sustained severe head injuries after being assaulted, which led to heavy blood loss and ultimately his death.

A local resident, citing CCTV footage installed at his house, said Narayan Pattajoshi, a neighbour of Dikhit, was seen allegedly throwing the elderly man onto the road. Although the exact motive behind the murder is still under investigation, a monetary dispute is suspected.

It was also reported an argument had taken place between Dikhit and Pattajoshi shortly before the fatal attack.

The deceased servitor was unmarried.

Upon receiving the information, the Puri Police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal stated preliminary investigations suggest the murder may have stemmed from a longstanding enmity. A case has been registered at the Town Police Station. He added investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

Notably, Puri is currently under a robust security setup for the ongoing temple rituals, with 70 platoons of police, three commandants, and 450 senior officers deployed across the city.