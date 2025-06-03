Udala (Mayurbhanj): A tragic incident unfolded in Kutiling Bandhasahi village under Udala police limits when a woman, Basanti Baske, lost her life after a violent attack by husband for her failure to serve egg curry.

According to reports, Lama Baske had bought eggs the previous day and asked his wife, Basanti, to prepare egg curry on Tuesday. When Basanti served food today, Lama questioned the absence of egg curry, leading to a brief argument between the couple.

The situation escalated when Lama dragged Basanti inside their home and began physically assaulting her. The attack intensified as he struck her repeatedly with an iron blowpipe.

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, rushed to intervene but were unable to stop Lama, who continued the assault until Basanti died on the spot.

The Udala police arrived after receiving information from the villagers and arrested Lama Baske.

Locals revealed the couple often had verbal disputes but usually reconciled and lived peacefully. However, on this occasion, Lama’s anger escalated tragically, resulting in the loss of Basanti’s life.