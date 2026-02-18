Mathili (Malkangiri): A family dispute turned tragic after a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Samari Naik of Luler village under Mathili police limits. According to sources, Samari had an argument with her husband in the morning over a trivial issue.

In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly attacked her with a wooden plank, causing severe injuries. Samari died on the spot due to the assault.

Hearing the commotion and her cries for help, locals rushed to the house. On finding her lying motionless, they immediately informed the Mathili Police.

Police reached the spot, detained the accused husband, and later arrested him. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the incident is underway.