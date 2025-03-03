Jajpur: A domestic quarrel took a violent turn when a woman killed her husband and buried him in the backyard of their house in Jajpur district on Sunday.

The accused, Dumari Munda from Dubikhal village in Sukinda, allegedly murdered her husband, Babuli Munda after a heated argument. She later buried his body in a forested area behind their home.

After committing the crime, Dumari surrendered at the Sukinda Police Station and confessed.

The Sarpanch of Sansaeilo gram panchayat filed a written complaint, prompting the police to register a case (No. 48/2025) and launch an investigation.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area as the police continue their probe.