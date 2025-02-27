Nimapara: A family dispute took a serious turn in Behera Sahi village in Nimapara, when a man attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe, leaving her with grievous injuries.

The victim, Suprabha Behera was initially admitted to the Nimapara Community Health Centre (CHC). However, as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The altercation began yesterday when a heated argument ensued between Pabita Behera and his younger brother over some petty issues. The dispute escalated today, leading to another war of words.

In a fit of rage, Pabitra attacked Suprabha, the younger brother’s wife with the axe, causing critical injuries to multiple parts of her body.

Nimapara Police Station IIC Bamadeba Swain confirmed the attacker has surrendered before the police and confessed to committing the crime. Further investigation into the matter is going on.