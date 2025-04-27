Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper narrowly escaped unhurt after six miscreants opened fire at him at Nalagunda Chhak on the Chandbali-Bhadrak road this evening.

The confrontation reportedly erupted when the shopkeeper charged ₹12 for a bottle of cold drink instead of the usual ₹10, sparking anger among the group. In retaliation, the six miscreants fired six rounds at the shopkeeper.

Fortunately, neither the shopkeeper nor any bystanders were injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants fled the scene immediately after the firing.

Police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the culprits.