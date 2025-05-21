Berhampur: The Berhampur Police arrested five persons for allegedly hiding bombs below the over bridge near the Circle Jail.

The arrested persons: Nilamadhaba Sahu alias Bhabani, Kalia Das alias Gaura, Dinabandhu Das alias Chota, Mani Rao and Prabhat Das were forwarded to court today.

On May 17, based on credible information about three suspected bombs hidden below the over bridge, Havildar Sai of Lanjipalli Outpost and a team of Baidhyanadpur Police Station rushed the spot during evening hours. They found three live bombs kept under the over bridge.

On thorough search, the police team recovered another five swords hidden inside a gunny bag by the side of the over bridge’s pillar.

The bomb disposal squad took the three live bombs to an isolated place and diffused the same.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested the five accused. Following examination of Nilamadhaba Sahu, it was revealed he along with his accomplices planned to murder one Rama Krushna Nahak of Dakhinapur who was arrested and forwarded in a murder case.

When the accused came to know Rama Krushna was about to be released on bail on May 17 from the Berhampur Circle jail, Nilamadhaba Sahu along with his associates planned to murder him to take revenge of friend Sibasis Choudhury’s murder in 2024.

Four live bombs, eight swords and one iron rod were also seized from the possession of the accused.

In connection with this, the B.N.Pur PS case No.253 has been registered on May 17 U/s.310(4)(5) BNS r/w Sec.25 Arms Act/ Sec.4/5 E.S Act

Further investigation is underway to arrest the other persons involved in the case.