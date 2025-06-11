Cuttack: Five Grameen Dak Sevaks (GDSs) have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly submitting forged educational certificates to secure government jobs.

According to sources from the CID Crime Branch, which is investigating the GDS recruitment fraud, the arrested individuals have been identified as Kulamani Rana of Muribahal, Ajaudin Kumbhar of Ktumdola, Rajat Kumar Naik of Jagannath Pada, Sudhir Bhue of Budamunda, and Tophan Bag of Subarnapur.

Based on a written complaint filed by Rajendra Kumar Pattnaik, Superintendent of Post Offices, Balangir Division, a Case No. 141 dated 24.03.2023 under Sections 467, 468, 471, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balangir Town Police Station.

Pattnaik alleged 38 candidates had submitted fake and forged educational certificates from various universities and Higher Secondary Education institutions while applying for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak.

Given the seriousness of the allegations and the suspected involvement of an organised network supplying fake certificates to job aspirants, the case was handed over to the CID Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.

Earlier in the probe, the main accused Abhijeet Kumar Bhakat, along with 17 others linked to the fraud, had already been arrested and produced before the court.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.