Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested four persons from Gajapati district in connection with the kidnapping and subsequent death of taxi driver Bidyadhar Sahoo, whose body was found near the Baranga–Pitapalli roadside close to Jujhagada village on September 20.

The arrested accused have been identified as N. Dilip Kumar, Deepak Kumar Sahukar, Rabindra Behera, and Ramesh Chandra Behera.

According to police, a missing complaint had been lodged at Badagada police station on September 19 by Sahoo’s wife, Mamina Khatua. Later, suspecting kidnapping for ransom, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation revealed Sahoo was allegedly involved in a job fraud racket in connivance with one “Madam” Jyostna Rani Khuntia, the alleged kingpin. He reportedly acted as an intermediary, collecting money and original educational certificates from job seekers under the pretext of arranging high-profile jobs.

On September 15, aggrieved job aspirants from Paralakhemundi and Jajpur confronted Sahoo near Bhanjakala Mandap Road in Bhubaneswar, demanding the return of their money and documents. After failing to trace Khuntia despite Sahoo’s calls to her, they forcibly took him with them and detained him.

He was kept at a rented house in Jajpur Road, where the accused also contacted his wife demanding money and documents. Despite repeated communication between Sahoo and his wife through the accused’s mobile phone, he remained in their custody.

On September 19, Sahoo reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the rented house. The accused attempted CPR but failed to revive him. Fearing legal consequences, they transported his body in his own Swift Dzire car to Bhubaneswar, escorted by another vehicle.

That night, they abandoned the body near the Baranga–Pitapalli roadside after unsuccessfully trying to hang it from a tree to mislead investigators. They locked the car and threw the keys near the spot before fleeing.

The body was recovered the following day.

During the investigation, police seized: 26 rubber stamps of various government and private organisations with stamp pads, original educational certificates of job aspirants, A white Swift Dzire car (OD 02 CC 4237), Mobile phones of the deceased and accused.

Police said further investigation is underway.