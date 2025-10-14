Bhubaneswar: In a breakthrough in the Sarkantra murder case in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the killing of an AIIMS employee.

Sudhanshu Khuntia, who worked as a lab assistant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar through an outsourcing agency, was shot dead over a land dispute, a senior police official said. The murder, which took place on October 13 on the road connecting AIIMS Bhubaneswar, was pre-planned, the police added.

The arrested suspects, Sukant Pradhan, Shubhendu Pradhan, Rajesh Khuntia, and Subrat Sahu, have been forwarded to the court. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered from their possession.

According to the police, Rajesh Khuntia identified Sudhanshu to the other accused, while Subrat Sahu hid the gun used in the murder. Shiba Pradhan, the main accused in the case, remains at large.

Sudhanshu was returning home after completing his night shift when he was attacked.