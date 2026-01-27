Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar after a bomb exploded inside a rented house on Tuesday, leaving four persons injured.

The injured include a notorious criminal, his associate, his mother, and a woman friend.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sehenawaz Mallick, was allegedly preparing an explosive device at his rented house in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon when it accidentally detonated.

The explosion caused severe injuries to Sehenawaz, his associate Amiya Mallick, Sehenawaz’s mother, and a female companion. All four were rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena said gunpowder and other crucial materials were recovered from the spot by the scientific investigation team.

Police sources said several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, bomb-making, and hurling of explosives, are already pending against Sehenawaz.

Local residents expressed serious concern over the incident, stating illegal bomb-making in a densely populated residential area poses a major threat to public safety.