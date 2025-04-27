Digapahandi/Bhubaneswar: The prime accused in the sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ganjam district has been arrested, police confirmed today.

Per police sources, the accused, identified as Kalia Nahak, was arrested by Digapahandi police and produced before the court. During interrogation, Nahak confessed to the crime, admitting he had consumed liquor and watched videos on mobile phone.

Finding the minor girl alone, Nahak lured the child with chocolates and potato chips and took her to an under-construction Anganwadi centre under Patapur police limits. There, he sexually assaulted and subsequently murdered her.

The tragic incident unfolded on Friday when the girl went missing while playing in front of her grandfather’s house in a village under Patapur police limits.

Condemning the crime, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, “The police have initiated action against those involved in the case. I expect the investigation to be completed at the earliest, and stricter action to be taken against the accused.”