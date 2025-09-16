Rengali (Angul): A hardcore criminal was injured in a police encounter in Rengali area of Angul district this evening.

The accused, identified as Deepak Mandal, was intercepted by the Rengali Police while riding a Honda Activa near Rampela forest. On spotting the police, Mandal opened fire, discharging three rounds at the personnel.

The police retaliated, injuring Mandal in the right leg. Following the encounter, officers seized a country-made pistol, two live rounds, five empty cartridges, and the vehicle from his possession.

Reports said the injured criminal was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, for treatment.