Shimla: Taking stringent action, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced to dismiss 11 police personnel from service on charges of dealing in ‘chitta’ (synthetic narcotic).

This action comes in line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs. These personnel were found to be involved in cases under the NDPS Act.

The dismissals have been carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, an official statement said.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister said the police have a primary responsibility to take strict action against ‘chitta’ and drug suppliers.

Adding that if police personnel were themselves found involved in drug-related activities, such a stringent action becomes inevitable.

The Chief Minister made it clear that no person involved in ‘chitta’ trafficking or illegal drug trade will be spared.

“No one is above the law, and those who will promote the illegal trade of ‘chitta’ and other illegal drugs won't be spared at any cost, may he or she be of any rank or file,” said the Chief Minister, sending a clear message that there is no place in the police for those who violate the law while being entrusted with its enforcement.

The dismissed personnel include Inspector Neeraj Kumar, Constables Shubham Thakur, Kapil, Shiv Kumar, Lakshya Chauhan, Vishal Thakur, Gaurav Verma, Sandeep Rana, Ankush Kumar, Rajat Chandel and Rahul Verma.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to prepare detailed reports of employees involved in ‘chitta’ trafficking and related activities and submit them to the Chief Secretary at the earliest.

He also instructed that reports regarding properties acquired through drug money by such employees be prepared and forwarded to the government.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari gave a detailed presentation on the actions taken by the police against ‘chitta’.