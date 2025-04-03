Kochi: The absconding male colleague of a woman IB official, who ended her life by jumping in front of a train 11 days back, on Thursday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court.

While Megha, 24, worked in the Thiruvananthapuram international airport's emigration wing, her friend Sukanth Suresh, presently working at the Cochin International Airport and with whom she was in a relationship, has been on the run since March 24, when she ended her life.

After her parents revealed that their daughter was close to a colleague, the name of Suresh surfaced, and later, it was found out that she used to transfer her salary to him.

The latest news is that medical records have come out showing that Megha had undergone an abortion last year.

Soon after she was found dead and the police began their probe, it emerged that she was speaking to Suresh seconds before she jumped in front of the train.

Even though the Kerala Police team has made a few attempts to reach out to Suresh, all their attempts have failed as his house in Malappuram district has been found locked, with his parents also missing.

Megha and Suresh became close after the two attended an in service training programme in Rajasthan last year and while her mother knew about their relation, her father came to know about it late.

He recalled an incident where he received a toll payment notification from Kochi, which led him to question Megha about her presence there.

"A few months after she joined, I purchased a car for her. One day, I got a message on my mobile about a toll amount that was collected in Kochi. When I asked her why she was in Kochi, then, she told me about him," he said.

The family has handed over Megha’s laptop to the police to aid in the investigation, while her shattered mobile has been recovered from near the railway track, where her body was found.

Meanwhile, IB officials had interrogated Suresh for two days and let him off, and now they are also in a spot of bother as he remains untraceable.

(IANS)