Bhubaneswar: In an act of revenge against her former partner, a woman from Jharkhand allegedly abducted a youth from Bhubaneswar, tortured him, and demanded a ransom for his release.

The Commissionerate Police conducted a 12-hour-long operation at a hotel near SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar and successfully rescued the kidnapped youth, Somnath Swain, today. The prime accused, Prapti Sharma, along with four associates involved in the abduction, has been arrested.

The Kidnapping Plot

Somnath was abducted from the Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar as part of a personal vendetta. Prapti’s sister’s lover, along with three other youths, assisted in the kidnapping.

The victim was allegedly subjected to physical torture in the hotel room where the accused were holding him captive. Additionally, they demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh from Somnath’s family for his release.

Police Investigation and Rescue Operation

Elaborating on the case, Twin City Commissioner of Police, S. Dev Datta Singh, stated the police received a call regarding Somnath Swain’s abduction around 10:30 PM yesterday. The victim’s sister also informed police that the abductors were demanding a ₹10-lakh ransom.

Acting swiftly, the police formed three teams to investigate the case, Datta Singh added.

Preliminary investigations, including analysis of call records, forensic evidence, and intelligence inputs, revealed Somnath and Prapti had been in a live-in relationship before their separation. With this insight, the investigation progressed in a targeted manner.

To lure the kidnappers, police initially attempted to negotiate a ransom payment, but the accused refused to step out, fearing a trap.

Using smart CCTV footage and other digital evidence, investigators traced the suspects to a hotel near SUM Hospital. A swift raid led to the arrest of Prapti Sharma and her four accomplices, while Somnath was rescued safely, the Commissioner of Police confirmed.

Motive Behind the Abduction

Regarding the motive, the Commissioner of Police stated a dispute had arisen between Somnath and Prapti before their live-in relationship ended. Seeking revenge, Prapti conspired with criminal-minded associates to abduct Somnath and extort money from his family.