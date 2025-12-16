Aul: In a significant verdict, a court in Kendrapara district has convicted a man for killing a villager in April 2023 following a political dispute.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court at Pattamundai convicted Rashmi Ranjan Roul of Sahira village under Aul block for the murder of Amit Kumar Patra, also of Sahira village. Roul was found guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pronouncing the sentence, the court awarded life imprisonment to the convict and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for the offence under Section 302. In default of payment, Roul will have to undergo an additional two years of imprisonment.

The court also sentenced Roul to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for the offence under Section 324.

The conviction was based on the examination of statements from 24 prosecution witnesses.

According to the prosecution, on April 14, 2023, Roul attacked Amit Kumar Patra with a knife during a feast at Dahianata village following a political altercation. Patra died on the spot due to his injuries.

After the incident, Roul fled the scene and was later arrested on April 16, 2023, from his father-in-law’s house.