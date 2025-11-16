Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a minor divyang girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Banspal area under Keonjhar Sadar police limits.

The accused, a bread seller, has been detained in connection with the assault on the nine-year-old girl in Urumunda village. According to sources, the man used to supply bread to the shop run by the girl’s family.

On Saturday evening, he reportedly arrived to deliver bread but found the shop closed. He then entered the house adjacent to the shop and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after noticing she was alone. He fled the scene soon after.

When the family members returned, the girl narrated the incident to them. Acting on their complaint, the Keonjhar Sadar police launched an investigation and apprehended the accused from Kashipur.

Police said the detainee is being questioned and will be formally arrested and forwarded to court soon.

The minor girl has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.