Kolkata: Three sex workers from Sonagachi area in north Kolkata have been arrested for abducting a man from the road and extorting a large sum of money from him, the police said on Monday.

They were arrested on Sunday night for extorting Rs 89,000 from the man after forcefully taking him inside a room in India's biggest red light area.

According to the police, they have started interrogating the three arrested women to find out how this happened and whether there have been similar frauds committed by them in the past.

The youth complained to the Burtolla Police Station that he was walking along the road near Sonagachi when the women forcibly took him inside a room. His mobile phone was taken away and the women asked him to pay them money.

The young man said that he does not carry much money and when they found that out the women started beating him and later started blackmailing him.

Not only that, the three women told the young man that they would make a video call to his home and let his family see that he was in a red light area. After that he was pressured to pay money online. It is alleged that the women even forced the young man to tell them the pin number of his phone and that of an online app to transfer money to their bank accounts.

After this, the three women sent Rs 89,000 from the account of the youth to their own accounts. It was only after that they let him go from there.

Following the incident, the youth went to the local Burtolla Police Station and filed a complaint against the women. Based on the complaint, the police started investigating the incident.

The investigators took the young man to the house where this incident happened in the red light area. First the house and later the three accused women were also identified.

After that, the police arrested the three women.

However, this incident is not the first such crime to take place in Sonagachi. There has been a similar crime in the past. As a result, the police officials are trying to find out whether the three arrested women have committed the earlier crime.