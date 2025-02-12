Bengaluru: An incident of alleged honour killing involving a 21-year-old young woman has been reported from the Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday.

The Hebbagodi police have registered a case and are investigating the case.

According to police, Sahana, the victim’s body was suspiciously found in the Huskur Lake near Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It was claimed that while she was riding pillion on the scooter with her father Rammurthy, the vehicle plunged into the lake.

However, the lover Nitin has alleged that Sahana’s father not bothering to rescue his daughter reached straight to the police station.

Nitin alleged that Sahana became a victim of honour killing.

Nitin and Sahana were in a relationship for a year. The parents of Sahana had come to know about the love affair two days ago. Sahana’s father had called Nitin for a discussion at his friend’s place.

During the discussion, Rammurthy had allegedly assaulted his daughter and maintained that he wouldn’t approve of his daughter's relationship at any cost.

Rammurthy had not agreed even as Nitin’s mother had pleaded with him to agree for the love marriage. He had sought two days’ time with them.

It is alleged that the victim’s father had pushed Sahana into the lake and killed her.

Police said that Sahana was adamant about marrying Nitin. But, her family was planning to marry her to one of the relatives. Sahana had strongly opposed it and quarrelled with her father.

The police stated that they are awaiting the post-mortem report and have taken up the matter for investigation.

On February 8 a shocking incident of a father hacking his daughter to death following her turning down his "advice" to end a relationship came to light in Karnataka's Bidar district.

On January 30, the Gadag District and Sessions Court sentenced four men to death after finding them guilty in an honour killing case. The men had brutally attacked and hacked to death a couple, Ramesh Madara and Gangamma Rathod, following their inter-caste marriage.

