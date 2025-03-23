Sambalpur: The Special Squad of the Excise Department achieved a major breakthrough by seizing 51 kg of cannabis hidden in secret compartments of a car in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. Two Jharkhand residents were arrested for the drug trafficking.

During a routine vehicle check in Rairakhol area on the Rairakhol-Boudh road, the Excise team intercepted a Hyundai car bearing registration number OR02BC 8911. Upon inspection, they discovered the cannabis concealed beneath the seats and in the rear section of the vehicle.

The two suspects were taken into custody and presented before the court. Meanwhile, the Excise Department is continuing its investigation to determine whether more individuals are involved in the trafficking network.