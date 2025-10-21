Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Dalit youth was abducted, beaten up and made to drink urine by a group of persons in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim claimed that he was abducted by three persons and forced to drink urine. His ordeal began when the accused persons took the victim to Gwalior from Bhind and humiliated him there.

The victim said after reaching Gwalior, the accused persons forced him to consume alcohol and then made him drink their urine.

According to police, the terrified victim somehow managed to call his family members and after they reached there he was taken to a government hospital. Subsequently, local area police were informed of the horrifying incident.

Soon after the matter was reported, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Pathak and Collector Karorilal Meena met the victim at the hospital where he has been admitted for treatment.

ASP Pathak later told media persons that a case has been registered, and the accused persons have been booked for assault, illegal confinement, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Pathak also informed that two out of three accused persons have been arrested while the search for the third person was on. The arrested persons have been identified as Sonu and Alok, both residents of Bhind.

Responding to allegations of the accused making the victim drink their urine, Pathak said, "The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken as per the medical report."

District Collector Karodilal Meena told media persons that he has spoken to the victim's family. "We have assured the family that the accused persons would face tough action. The district hospital has been directed to submit the medical report soon," he added.

The incident occurred nearly a week after a similar incident was reported in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh where a Dalit man was allegedly beaten up. Three persons were arrested by the police in that case over atrocities on people belonging to the marginalised communities. (IANS)