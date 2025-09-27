Bhubaneswar: A major crime in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was prevented after the Commissionerate Police arrested a notorious gun trader and seized firearms and ammunition from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sheikh Nadeem from an undisclosed location. Authorities recovered 10 guns, live bullets, and a motorcycle from him.

Officials stated as part of a criminal conspiracy, these firearm, including automatic and semi-automatic weapons, were being brought into Bhubaneswar to commit crimes during the festive season.

Nadeem, a resident of Jagatsinghpur district, had previously been caught in a police encounter in 2015. After his release, he reportedly returned to illegal gun trading activities.

Several cases are currently pending against Nadeem at different police stations, including two at Kisan Nagar Police Station.