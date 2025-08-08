Balasore: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor niece and impregnating her. The incident took place at Banupur village under Singla police station area in Odisha's Balasore district.

The accused, identified as Adaita Mandal, an honorary uncle to the victim, is accused of repeatedly forcing the girl to have a sexual relationship.

According to reports, he threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

The horrific incident came to light after the girl fell ill and a medical examination revealed she was pregnant. Following the diagnosis, the victim confided in her family, who then detained Mandal and handed him over to the police.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.