Ganjam: A family dispute turned fatal when a younger man was beaten to death by his elder brother with a wooden plank in Ganjam district late last night. Police detained the accused, the elder brother, Shankar Gauda, and his son for questioning.

The deceased, 35-year-old Balaram Gauda, was a house painter and working in Bhanjanagar. He visited his village, Brahmapadar, under the jurisdiction of the Tarasingi police, on Sunday.

Balaram’s wife, Sumitra Mallick, revealed when her husband stepped outside to attend nature’s call, Shankar and his son ambushed him. They tied him with a rope before attacking him with a wooden plank, ultimately killing him.

Sumitra expressed uncertainty about the exact motive behind the brutal attack, but mentioned there had been a heated argument between Balaram and Shankar earlier that morning. She also noted such disputes were not uncommon, as the two brothers frequently quarreled in the past.

Following a complaint filed by Balaram’s father, Bancha Gauda, the Tarasingi Police launched an investigation and detained Shankar and his son for further questioning.