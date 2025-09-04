Bhubaneswar: A man succumbed to injuries after being attacked with iron tongs in the Unit-4 area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased, identified as Bikram Behera, was employed as a cook at Seva Hotel in the Unit-4 market. He was a native of Banki.

According to reports, Bikram was assaulted by a fellow employee of the hotel, Gopinath Naik yesterday at around 7:30 pm following a petty dispute. He sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, where he passed away today.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, the Kharavel Nagar Police registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation into the incident.