Mohana (Gajapati): In a shocking incident from Kuihuru village under Mohana police limits in Odisha’s Gajapati district, a man was allegedly hacked to death and his body burnt by some local women, reportedly enraged over his abusive behavior and relationships with multiple women.

The incident occurred on June 2 when the man's family was away. But the incident came to light only five days later after the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Mohana Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Kambi Malik, reportedly aged over 60.

During the investigation, police recovered Kambi's half-burnt body from a forested area about two kilometers from the village.

A local woman, who has been detained, alleged Kambi had sexually assaulted her when she was alone at home. “I didn’t tell anyone. Later, when Kambi was asleep in the verandah of his house, I attacked him with a sharp weapon,” she stated.

Kambi’s daughter, Sundari Malik, said, “We searched for my father but couldn’t find him. Today, a girl child informed me he had been murdered and his body was near the riverbank. My brother and I went looking and found the half-burnt body in the forest.”

Locals alleged Kambi had been involved in multiple incidents of sexual assault, particularly targeting widows and elderly women. Despite repeated warnings from the villagers, he allegedly continued with his behaviour.

There were also suspicions that he practiced sorcery. He also worked as a quack, which further fueled fear in the community.

Due to fear and stigma, several women reportedly refrained from raising the issue publicly or in village meetings.

Following the discovery of the body, the police have registered a case and detained three women for questioning as the investigation continues.