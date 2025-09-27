Phulbani (Kandhamal): In a significant verdict, the Special POCSO Court in Kandhamal district today sentenced Ananta Kudei to life imprisonment for assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-POCSO Court Judge convicted Kudei for raping the minor in the Gochhapada area, based on evidence and witness statements. He was also fined ₹60,000.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide ₹7 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

The incident occurred on April 26, 2025, when Kudei sexually assaulted the girl at a secluded location. Upon learning about the incident, her family rushed to the spot, rescued her, and overpowered the accused.

Following the family’s complaint, the Gochhapada Police arrested Kudei and forwarded him to court. The case was investigated under the direct supervision of Kandhamal SP Harisha B.C.