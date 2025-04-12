Balasore: In a shocking incident from Balasore town, a man sustained critical injuries after being attacked by his minor son on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in the Belabaria area under the jurisdiction of the Balasore Sadar police. The victim, identified as Keshav Mohanty, was reportedly assaulted by his son following a possible domestic dispute. However, the exact reason behind the violent outburst remains unclear.

Mohanty suffered severe injuries to his neck and was initially rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. He was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

As of now, no formal police complaint has been filed regarding the incident.