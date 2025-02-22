Rourkela: It seems like a plot out of a thriller. While driving his car, a man was fired upon by some miscreants, causing grievous injuries to him this evening in Rourkela. The incident occurred in front of the Post Office in Sector-4 of the city.

Following this incident, the injured man, Bijay Lakra from Kuanramunda was admitted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela. He has sustained injuries in his neck.

He lost control of the car due to the firing and it hit the boundary of a roadside house.

Upon being informed, the Rourkela Police reached the spot and conducted investigation.

Sources said even though the exact reason is unclear, dispute over sand ghats could be the fall out of the rivalry.