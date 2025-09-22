Sundargarh: The Special POCSO Court in Sundargarh today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a minor girl in 2019.

The convict, identified as Pintu Aade, was found guilty based on the police’s final report, evidence, and witness testimonies. Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him. In case of default in payment, he will have to undergo an additional two years of imprisonment.

The court further directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide an ex-gratia of ₹7 lakh to the survivor.

According to case records, in 2019, Aade sexually assaulted the minor in Hemagiri area, as a result of which she became pregnant. The victim’s family lodged a police complaint on September 26, 2019, leading to the arrest of the accused after investigation.