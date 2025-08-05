Jajpur: A Special POCSO Court in Jajpur has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter in 2024.

The convict, Prashant Das, was also fined ₹5,000. In case of non-payment, he will serve an additional six months in jail.

The court delivered the verdict after examining 18 witnesses and reviewing substantial evidence presented during the trial.

The incident took place under Binjharpur police limits in 2024, when Das assaulted his daughter in the absence of her mother.

Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the survivor.